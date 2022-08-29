Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1947 Jeep Willys

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
1947 Jeep Willys

1947 Jeep Willys

CJ2A RESTORED ORIGINAL WITH REAR PTO GEARBOX

Watch This Vehicle

1947 Jeep Willys

CJ2A RESTORED ORIGINAL WITH REAR PTO GEARBOX

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9165196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW MILITARY TIRES & RIMS - 6 VOLT - BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL RESTORED JEEP IN PRETTY GOOD CONDITION -

PTO (Power Take-Off) GEARBOX - ENGINE GOVERNOR - 

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

2020 Sea-Doo Wake Pr...
 25 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic
1979 Porsche 911 Car...
 10,400 KM
$74,990 + tax & lic
1951 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory