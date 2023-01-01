1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Menu
SAFETY INCLUDED - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - ENGINE 350 5.7L - AUTOMATIC 350 TURBO TRANSMISSION - POWER BRAKES - POWER STEERING - A/C - HEATER - POWER CONVERTER -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

10,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - ENGINE 350 5.7L - AUTOMATIC 350 TURBO TRANSMISSION - POWER BRAKES - POWER STEERING - A/C - HEATER - POWER CONVERTER -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

