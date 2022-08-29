1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $39,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9108769

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.