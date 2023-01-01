Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

RESTOMOD/350 ENGINE/5.7L/350 TURBO TRANSMISSION

Watch This Vehicle

1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

RESTOMOD/350 ENGINE/5.7L/350 TURBO TRANSMISSION

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1684088048
  2. 1684088048
  3. 1684088048
  4. 1684088048
  5. 1684088048
  6. 1684088050
  7. 1684088048
  8. 1684088048
  9. 1684088048
  10. 1684088047
  11. 1684088047
  12. 1684088049
  13. 1684088047
  14. 1684088048
  15. 1684088047
  16. 1684088048
  17. 1684088049
  18. 1684088048
  19. 1684088048
  20. 1684088047
  21. 1684088049
  22. 1684088047
  23. 1684088046
  24. 1684088047
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9952307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - ENGINE 350 - 5.7L - AUTOMATIC 350 TURBO TRANSMISSION - POWER BRAKES - POWER STEERING - TRAILER HITCH - A/C - POWER CONVERTER -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

1979 Porsche 911 SC ...
 10,400 KM
$84,990 + tax & lic
1951 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2020 Sea-Doo Wake Pr...
 25 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory