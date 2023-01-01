$49,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1951 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
RESTOMOD/350 ENGINE/5.7L/350 TURBO TRANSMISSION
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,990
- Listing ID: 9999872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - ENGINE 350 - 5.7L - AUTOMATIC 350 TURBO TRANSMISSION - POWER BRAKES - POWER STEERING - A/C - POWER CONVERTER - REAR AIR BAGS SUSPENSION -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
