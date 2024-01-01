1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Menu
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><span style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 15px;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR 36 MONTHS/70,000 KILOMETERS WITH $4,000 PER CLAIM COVERAGE -WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -</strong></span></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><strong style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold;>SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA WITH ONTARIO REGISTRATION - </strong><strong style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold;>ORIGINAL RESTORED</strong><strong style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold;> FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20 WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -</span></span></span></p>

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

10,000 KM

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige+Blue Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR 36 MONTHS/70,000 KILOMETERS WITH $4,000 PER CLAIM COVERAGE -WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA WITH ONTARIO REGISTRATION - ORIGINAL RESTORED FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20" WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup