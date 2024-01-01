$44,990+ tax & licensing
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Apache/BEAUTIFUL RESTORED TRUCK/CERTIFIED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige+Blue Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 10,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTENDED WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR 36 MONTHS/70,000 KILOMETERS WITH $4,000 PER CLAIM COVERAGE -WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA WITH ONTARIO REGISTRATION - ORIGINAL RESTORED FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20" WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -
WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448
www.asprestigeautosales.com
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Warranty
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
519-267-8448