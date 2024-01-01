1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><strong style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold;>SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA WITH ONTARIO REGISTRATION - </strong><strong style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold;>ORIGINAL RESTORED</strong><strong style=font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; font-weight: bold;> FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20 WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -</strong></span></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><strong>PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:</strong></p><p style=margin: 0px; padding: 10px; border: 0px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><strong>www.asprestigeautosales.com</strong></p><p style=border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; padding: 10px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 15px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: left;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -</span></span></span></p>

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Apache REDUCED PRICE FOR SALE

Watch This Vehicle

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Apache REDUCED PRICE FOR SALE

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1725842712
  2. 1725842713
  3. 1725842713
  4. 1725842710
  5. 1725842678
  6. 1725842679
  7. 1725842709
  8. 1725842711
  9. 1725842712
  10. 1725842677
  11. 1725842677
  12. 1725842677
  13. 1725842677
  14. 1725842677
  15. 1725842676
  16. 1725842678
  17. 1725842676
  18. 1725842674
  19. 1725842676
  20. 1725842675
  21. 1725842674
  22. 1725842677
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige+Blue Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA WITH ONTARIO REGISTRATION - ORIGINAL RESTORED FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20" WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

Used 1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache REDUCED PRICE FOR SALE for sale in Cambridge, ON
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup Apache REDUCED PRICE FOR SALE 10,000 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Accord LX w/Honda Sensing 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED for sale in Cambridge, ON
2016 Honda Accord LX w/Honda Sensing 2.4L/NO ACCIDENTS/CERTIFIED 98,000 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS/NO ACCIDENT/HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL for sale in Cambridge, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS/NO ACCIDENT/HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL 79,000 KM $14,490 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup