SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA WITH ONTARIO REGISTRATION - ORIGINAL RESTORED FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20 WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -

1955 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

10,000 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
10,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige+Blue Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - IMPORTED FROM SOUTH AMERICA WITH ONTARIO REGISTRATION - ORIGINAL RESTORED FRAME, BODY, AND ENGINE 6 CYLINDERS - 4-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION - SHORT STEP-SIDE BED - CUSTOM EXHAUST - CUSTOM WOOD BED - CHROME GRILL AND BUMPERS - 20" WHEELS - APACHE DESIGN INTERIOR - POWER STEERING & WINDOWS -

WE ARE OPERATING MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment:

www.asprestigeautosales.com

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
