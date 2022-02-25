Menu
1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

15,032 KM

$54,990

+ tax & licensing
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Apache Stepside - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK -DRIVES PERFECT

1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Apache Stepside - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK -DRIVES PERFECT

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,032KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8410185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 15,032 KM

Vehicle Description

SHORT BOX - IROC Z-305 FUEL-INJECTED 5L - 700R4 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -

POWER STEERING - 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT. TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

