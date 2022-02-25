$54,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup
Apache Stepside - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK -DRIVES PERFECT
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$54,990
- Listing ID: 8449926
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 15,032 KM
Vehicle Description
SHORT BOX - IROC Z-305 FUEL-INJECTED 5L - 700R4 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -
POWER STEERING - 4 WHEEL DISC BRAKES -
Vehicle Features
