1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $49,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8811590

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.