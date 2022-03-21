Menu
1957 Chevrolet 3100 Pickup

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$44,990

+ tax & licensing
$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Apache Stepside - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK -DRIVES PERFECT

Location

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$44,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8839646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHORT BOX - V8 350 SMALL BLOCK FUEL-INJECTED - 700R4 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION - 

POWER STEERING - 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES - 

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Alloy Wheels

