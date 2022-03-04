$16,990+ tax & licensing
1962 Volkswagen Beetle
1934 FRAZER NASH REPLICA - SAFETY INCLUDED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8540915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1934 FRAZER NASH REPLICA - CLASSIC CAR
1962 Volkswagen Beetle with Ontario registration.
Engine 4 Cylinders, 1,600 cc.
Manual transmission 4 speed.
New 12 Volt Alternator replacing the old generator.
New floor pan.
Model A 20" wheels with new tires.
Model A headlights.
Wood steering wheel and wood dash instrument panel.
BONUS-includes all spare fiberglass body panels in good condition.
CAR RUNS AND DRIVES WELL.
Certified in September 2021.
Vehicle Features
