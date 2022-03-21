1962 Volkswagen Beetle

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $15,990 + taxes & licensing 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8730338

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Features Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.