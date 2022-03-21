Menu
1962 Volkswagen Beetle

66,000 KM

Details

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

1962 Volkswagen Beetle

1962 Volkswagen Beetle

1934 FRAZER NASH REPLICA - SAFETY INCLUDED

1962 Volkswagen Beetle

1934 FRAZER NASH REPLICA - SAFETY INCLUDED

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1934 FRAZER NASH REPLICA - CLASSIC CAR Original 1962 Volkswagen Beetle with Ontario registration.

BONUS-includes all spare fiberglass body panels in good condition.

Engine 4 Cylinders, 1,600 cc. Manual transmission 4 speed.

New 12 Volt Alternator replacing the old generator. New floor pan. Model A 20 wheels with new tires. Model A headlights.

Wood steering wheel and wood dash instrument panel. CAR RUNS AND DRIVES WELL.

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

