1962 Volkswagen Beetle
1934 FRAZER NASH REPLICA - SAFETY INCLUDED
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 66,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1934 FRAZER NASH REPLICA - CLASSIC CAR Original 1962 Volkswagen Beetle with Ontario registration.
BONUS-includes all spare fiberglass body panels in good condition.
Engine 4 Cylinders, 1,600 cc. Manual transmission 4 speed.
New 12 Volt Alternator replacing the old generator. New floor pan. Model A 20 wheels with new tires. Model A headlights.
Wood steering wheel and wood dash instrument panel. CAR RUNS AND DRIVES WELL.
