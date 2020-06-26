Menu
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Anew Auto Sales

519-721-4350

Contact Seller
1966 Ford Thunderbird

1966 Ford Thunderbird

428 BIG BLOCK Q VIN

1966 Ford Thunderbird

428 BIG BLOCK Q VIN

Location

Anew Auto Sales

206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3

519-721-4350

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5291255
  • VIN: 6Y81Q148729
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

1966 FORD THUNDERBIRD 

428 BIG BLOCK 4 VALVE VERY RARE FACTORY ORIGINAL OPTION IN 1966

ORIGINAL Q VIN CAR - Original AC Car  SOLID FLOORS 

- Original Power Steering 

- Original Power Windows 

- Original Cassette Player 

- Original Hubcaps 

- Original Interior 

- Power Brakes 

- Power Locks 

- Rear Air Vents (The most desirable year with this option) 

- Rear Tire Skirts - Removable 

- Slide away Steering 

- White wall tires  

SOLD AS IS DUE TO THE AGE 

By OMVIC Regulations (AS-IS) Dealer has to show this statement: “This vehicle is being sold as is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

 

PLEASE CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING@ 519-721-4350 - UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350

 

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD

 

PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP

 

PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM

 

Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.

 

Anew Auto Sales

Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3

Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm

Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed

 

Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234

 

Price + HST + Licensing

 

Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats

