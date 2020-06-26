+ taxes & licensing
519-721-4350
206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3
519-721-4350
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
1966 FORD THUNDERBIRD
428 BIG BLOCK 4 VALVE VERY RARE FACTORY ORIGINAL OPTION IN 1966
ORIGINAL Q VIN CAR - Original AC Car SOLID FLOORS
- Original Power Steering
- Original Power Windows
- Original Cassette Player
- Original Hubcaps
- Original Interior
- Power Brakes
- Power Locks
- Rear Air Vents (The most desirable year with this option)
- Rear Tire Skirts - Removable
- Slide away Steering
- White wall tires
SOLD AS IS DUE TO THE AGE
By OMVIC Regulations (AS-IS) Dealer has to show this statement: “This vehicle is being sold as is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
PLEASE CALL TO BOOK A VIEWING@ 519-721-4350 - UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE, WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY, WE APPRECIATE YOUR BUSINESS PLEASE EMAIL ANEWAUTOSALES@GMAIL.COM OR CALL 5197214350
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARPROOF VERIFIED AVAILABLE AT THE DEALERSHIP
PLEASE CALL 519-721-4350 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO VISIT OUR SHOWROOM
Serving the Mississauga, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, London, Kitchener, Waterloo, Niagara Falls, Brampton, Guelph, Toronto, Oakville, Cambridge Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Georgetown, Barrie, and Greater Toronto Area.
Anew Auto Sales
Located at 206 Hespeler Road, Cambridge, ON, N1R 3H3
Monday to Thursday 10 am to 7pm
Friday to Saturday 10am to 5pm Sunday. Closed
Call us Now 519-721-4350 or 905-462-7234
Price + HST + Licensing
Interested? We’re here to serve you. To call, email, or see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, please see "Poster Contact Information" on the right side of this page
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
206 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H3