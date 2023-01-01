Menu
1968 Land Rover Defender

50 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

1968 Land Rover Defender

1968 Land Rover Defender

SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED

1968 Land Rover Defender

SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

50KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue/Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 50 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL CLASSIC LAND ROVER SERIES 2A- DRIVES GREAT - ORIGINAL ALUMINUM BODY -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

