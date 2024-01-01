$34,990+ tax & licensing
1968 Land Rover Defender
SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED
1968 Land Rover Defender
SERIES 2A ORIGINAL RESTORED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Certified
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue/Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 50 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL CLASSIC LAND ROVER SERIES 2A- DRIVES GREAT - ORIGINAL ALUMINUM BODY -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-267-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-267-8448