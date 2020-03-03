Menu
1970 Ford TT

TORINO COBRA/BIG BLOCK 429 COBRA JET ENGINE

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4786800
  • VIN: 0B30F218114111111
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black/Red
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SAFETY INCLUDED -

36 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED $3,000 PER CLAIM  -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

Due to the health situation of the COVID-19, we have decided for the well-being and safeguard of everyone that test drives will be by appointment, and for serious inquires only. We answer all your questions by email or phone call. We appreciate your help.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -

www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 

BIG BLOCK 429 COBRA JET ENGINE 594HP AND 666 TORQUE!! WILL TURN HEADS ANYWHERE YOU GO!!

LOTS OF UPGRADED! STAGGERED BOSS RIMS, 18 FRONT, 20 REARS, WILLDOOD BRAKES, B&M SHIFTER, RECARO SEATS, NEW HEADLINER, UPDATED HEADLIGHTS, UPDATED CLUSTER, OVER 12K SPEND ON THE ENGINE!!

Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

