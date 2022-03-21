Menu
1976 Chevrolet C10/K10

69,000 KM

STEPSIDE - SQUARE BODY -4X4 - 350 ENGINE - AUTOMAT

Location

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8762234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SQUARE BODY - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK - DRIVES GOOD - AUTOMATIC 4X4 - V8 ENGINE 350 -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels

