$19,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-267-8448
1976 Chevrolet C10/K10
STEPSIDE - NEW PAINT-4X4 - 350 ENGINE - AUTOMAT
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8864408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 69,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SQUARE BODY - BEAUTIFUL TRUCK - DRIVES GOOD - AUTOMATIC 4X4 - V8 ENGINE 350 - NEW PAINT -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.