1979 Porsche 911 Carrera
ORIGINAL 3L - 5 SPEED - SAFETY INCLUDED
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$74,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 10,400 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY INCLUDED - ORIGINAL 1979 PORSCHE 911 - LOW KILOMETERS - RUNS PERFECT - 3L - 6 CYLINDERS - 915 TRANSMISSION 5 SPEED - NEW OIL ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION -
NEW ALTERNATOR, BATTERY, BRAKES, AND TIRES -
Vehicle Features
