1979 Porsche 911 Carrera

10,400 KM

Details Description Features

$74,990

+ tax & licensing
$74,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

ORIGINAL 3L - 5 SPEED - SAFETY INCLUDED

ORIGINAL 3L - 5 SPEED - SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale

$74,990

  • Listing ID: 9337426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 10,400 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - ORIGINAL 1979 PORSCHE 911 - RUNS PERFECT - 3L - 6 CYLINDERS - 915 TRANSMISSION 5 SPEED - NEW OIL ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS 

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player

