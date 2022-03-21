$15,000+ tax & licensing
1983 Fiat 124 Spider
Pininfarina
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
519-998-3156
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 90,000 MI
Vehicle Description
1983 FIAT SPIDER 2000 - PININFARINA
90000MILES
VEHICLE WAS IMPORTED FROM GEORGIA - CLEAN UNDERCARRIAGE, TOP HAS BEEN REPLACED, SEATS HAVE BEEN REDONE.
COMES WITH 15" ABARTH RIMS AND ORIGINAL 13" RIMS
SPARE PARTS MOTOR AND EXTRA TRANSMISSION IMCLUDED
2.0L 4CYL ENGINE
5SPD MANUAL
$15000 AS-IS, TRY YOUR TRADE!!
EAGLE AUTO SALES
519-998-3156
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
Vehicle Features
