1983 Fiat 124 Spider

90,000 MI

Details Description Features

Pininfarina

Pininfarina

Location

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

90,000MI
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8762045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 90,000 MI

Vehicle Description

1983 FIAT SPIDER 2000 - PININFARINA

90000MILES

VEHICLE WAS IMPORTED FROM GEORGIA - CLEAN UNDERCARRIAGE, TOP HAS BEEN REPLACED, SEATS HAVE BEEN REDONE.

COMES WITH 15" ABARTH RIMS AND ORIGINAL 13" RIMS

SPARE PARTS MOTOR AND EXTRA TRANSMISSION IMCLUDED

2.0L 4CYL ENGINE

5SPD MANUAL

 

$15000 AS-IS, TRY YOUR TRADE!!

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

