1996 Polaris Jet Drive

280 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

1996 Polaris Jet Drive

1996 Polaris Jet Drive

SLT 780 - TRIPLE

1996 Polaris Jet Drive

SLT 780 - TRIPLE

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

280KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9075085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 280 KM

Vehicle Description

1996 POLARIS SLT 780 TRIPLE - MATCHING PAIR ON DOUBLE TRAILER

2 STROKE 3CYL ENGINES

REVERSE

280HRS ON EACH

NEW SPARK PLUGS 2022

NEW BATTERIES 2022

NEW RIMS AND TIRES ON TRAILER 2022

 

$6500 AS-IS

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

