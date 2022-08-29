$6,500+ tax & licensing
1996 Polaris Jet Drive
SLT 780 - TRIPLE
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 280 KM
Vehicle Description
1996 POLARIS SLT 780 TRIPLE - MATCHING PAIR ON DOUBLE TRAILER
2 STROKE 3CYL ENGINES
REVERSE
280HRS ON EACH
NEW SPARK PLUGS 2022
NEW BATTERIES 2022
NEW RIMS AND TIRES ON TRAILER 2022
$6500 AS-IS
EAGLE AUTO SALES
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
