1999 Sea-Doo Speedster 200
TWIN ENGINE 220HP
Location
Eagle Auto Sales
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
- Listing ID: 8559215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Personal Watercraft
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
1999 SEADOO SPEEDSTER 220HP
-16 FOOT IN LENGTH
-TWO 800CC ROTAX 2 STROKE ENGINES
-110HP EACH
WELL TAKEN CARE OF BY PREVIOUS OWNER!
INCLUEDES MATCHING SEADOO TRAILER AND ORIGINAL SEADOO TRAVEL COVER
ONE REAR BACKREST SEAT IS MISSING
VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY
