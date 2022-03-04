Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1999 Sea-Doo Speedster 200

0 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
1999 Sea-Doo Speedster 200

1999 Sea-Doo Speedster 200

TWIN ENGINE 220HP

Watch This Vehicle

1999 Sea-Doo Speedster 200

TWIN ENGINE 220HP

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8559215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Personal Watercraft
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

1999 SEADOO SPEEDSTER 220HP

-16 FOOT IN LENGTH

-TWO 800CC ROTAX 2 STROKE ENGINES

-110HP EACH 

WELL TAKEN CARE OF BY PREVIOUS OWNER!

INCLUEDES MATCHING SEADOO TRAILER AND ORIGINAL SEADOO TRAVEL COVER 

ONE REAR BACKREST SEAT IS MISSING

 

 

$15000

 

519-998-3156

EAGLE AUTO SALES

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY 

 

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

1999 Sea-Doo Speedst...
 0 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2009 Audi Q7 TDI - D...
 170,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord LX
 246,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website