$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Car Match Canada

519-621-4333

2001 Toyota Corolla

2001 Toyota Corolla

CE / AUTO / 147251 KM

2001 Toyota Corolla

CE / AUTO / 147251 KM

Location

Car Match Canada

6 Jaffray St, Cambridge, ON N1R 3H9

519-621-4333

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,251KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5085723
  • VIN: 2T1BR12E51C852719
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

*** NO ACCIDNETS *** AUTO *** BODY IS IN GREAT SHAPE *** NO LIGHTS ON THE DASH *** LOCAL TRADE *** ONLY 147251 KM *** BEING SOLD AS-IS *** 

 

OMVIC REQUIRES ALL DEALERS SELLING CARS AS IS TO PUT THIS STATMENT : 

 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

It is NOT sufficient to simply state the vehicle is being sold “as is.”

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels

