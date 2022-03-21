Menu
2002 Chrysler Sebring

154,232 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

154,232KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8674133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,232 KM

Vehicle Description

This Sebring is in superb condition inside and out and has a new top less than a year ago. Super low kms for its age, this car hasn't seen much of winter over the years.  Pride of ownership shows through on this convertible, ready to cruise the open road with the top down. Don't wait another day to enjoy driving the way it was meant to be. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

