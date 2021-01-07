Menu
2002 Dodge Ram 1500

205,000 MI

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Sport

Sport

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,000MI
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6496252
  • VIN: 1D7HU18N52J184996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 205,000 MI

Vehicle Description

2002 DODGE RAM 1500 SPORT

 

205000MILES

 

SOUTHERN TRUCK... IMPORTED FROM USA

20" RIMS WITH RECENTLY REPLACED TIRES

A/C BLOWS COLD

4X4 WORKS

NO WARNING LIGHTS ON DASH

 

1YEAR LUBRICO POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN PRICE

 

$7995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156 CALL OR TEXT

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, PLEASE CALL AHEAD.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

