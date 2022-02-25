Menu
2002 Ford Mustang

158,000 KM

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

3.8L/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED/CLASSIC CAR

3.8L/NO ACCIDENTS/SAFETY INCLUDED/CLASSIC CAR

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8361528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND - CLASSIC CAR - NICE CAR - NO ACCIDENTS - 

OUR CARS ARE SANITIZED PRIOR TO THE TEST DRIVE AND THE DELIVERY DAY -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT FOR SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY -

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

