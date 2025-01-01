Menu
Have a look at this 2002 Honda Accord. With just over 200000 kms this Accord has plenty of life left to give. Minor dent with some rust on right rear but wont keep this car from being certified.  This car has very low kms for its age.  Interior shows the care with which this car was taken care of.  If you need a basic transportation to get you from A to B this car can do it. Continue to take care of it and you could get another 200000 kms out of it.  Come have a look and drive it, youll see how well it works.  

Accord is priced certified and ready for the road.  
Taxes and licensing are extra. 

Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N Cambridge
519-242-6485

2002 Honda Accord

206,000 KM

$3,699

+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Accord

LX

12221325

2002 Honda Accord

LX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,699

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMCG56472C005390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2002 Honda Accord