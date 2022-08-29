Menu
2002 Saturn SL

300,493 KM

Details

$3,589

+ tax & licensing
$3,589

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2002 Saturn SL

2002 Saturn SL

2002 Saturn SL

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,589

+ taxes & licensing

300,493KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9112135
  VIN: 1G8ZH52842Z255856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 300,493 KM

Vehicle Description

Cheap Cheap Cheap. This Saturn is in great shape for its age and it shows the  previous owner took great care of it. If you're looking for an inexpensive car to get around town this is a great choice. Certified and ready for the road this car sips fuel and gets nearly 600 kilometers to a tank full. Hurry in and check it out, it won't last long at this price range. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

