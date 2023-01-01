$2,999+ tax & licensing
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2002 Saturn SL
2002 Saturn SL
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
301,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9595726
- VIN: 1G8ZH52842Z255856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 301,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St. N Cambridge
519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2