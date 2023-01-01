Menu
2002 Saturn SL

301,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2002 Saturn SL

2002 Saturn SL

2002 Saturn SL

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  7. 1675871564
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

301,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9595726
  • VIN: 1G8ZH52842Z255856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 301,000 KM

Vehicle Description

If you just need a cheap set of wheels to get from A to B you've just found it. Probably the cheapest certified vehicle on the internet. This car runs and drives great , I personally drove this car for two weeks while my car was in the shop getting work done. Great on gas, I was getting close to 600 kms per tank full and it's not a large tank. Come check it out, I'm sure you'll like it. 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

