2002 Subaru Outback

204,130 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2002 Subaru Outback

2002 Subaru Outback

H6 3.0 (Certified Included + 3 Month Warranty)

2002 Subaru Outback

H6 3.0 (Certified Included + 3 Month Warranty)

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

204,130KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924575
  • Stock #: 216
  • VIN: 4S3BH806227642508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,130 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 204130 KMS and the asking price is $399 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Leather Seat, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Steering, Power Windows, Sunroof, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.0 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Beige

·        Exterior Colour: Green

·        All Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 1030am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

