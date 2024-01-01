$4,450+ tax & licensing
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier
VL
Location
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
519-242-6485
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
55,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC52F337153017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Checknout this Chevy Cavalier with only 55000 kms. This car shows like a three year old car. In excellent condition inside and out and runs and drives great and the A/C works very well. This is a one owner low on car you have to see to believe. Hurry in before it's gone. You don't find cars in this price range with this low mileag.
Cavalier is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Ventoso Motor Products
Ventoso Motor Products
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
2003 Chevrolet Cavalier