2003 Ford Ranger

116,887 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2003 Ford Ranger

2003 Ford Ranger

XLT

2003 Ford Ranger

XLT

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

116,887KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5836968
  • Stock #: 106
  • VIN: 1FTZR44V33PA01326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 116,887 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 116887 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

4 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 3.0 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Black

·        Exterior Colour: Gold

·        Rear Wheel Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Chrome Wheels
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-XXXX

519-267-9444

