2003 Ford Ranger

+ taxes & licensing
519-267-9444
115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
519-267-9444
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
It has 116887 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST
Car advantages:
4 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Fog lights, Hardtop, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
· Engine: 3.0 L 6 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
· Interior Colour: Black
· Exterior Colour: Gold
· Rear Wheel Drive
· Automatic Transmission
Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1