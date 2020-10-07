2003 Ford Ranger

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Comfort Air Conditioning Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Chrome Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.