2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

If you always wanted a new Mercedes but just couldn’t spend that kind of money, come check out this beauty. This car may be a 2003 but it is in brand new condition. This car has blue tooth and heated seats as well. With only 79000 kms it has a lot of life left. Come take this car for a drive and you will be glad you did. Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Registered dealer

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas StN Cambridge

519-242-6485

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats

Power Driver Seat Exterior Steel Wheels Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.