Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Classic

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Classic

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

  1. 1579892159
  2. 1579892159
  3. 1579892159
  4. 1579892159
  5. 1579892159
  6. 1579892159
  7. 1579892159
  8. 1579892159
  9. 1579892159
  10. 1579892159
  11. 1579892159
Contact Seller

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,128KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4493268
  • VIN: WDBRF61J83F348399
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

If you always wanted a new Mercedes but just couldn’t spend that kind of money, come check out this beauty. This car may be a 2003 but it is in brand new condition. This car has blue tooth and heated seats as well. With only 79000 kms it has a lot of life left. Come take this car for a drive and you will be glad you did. Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
362 Dundas StN Cambridge
519-242-6485
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Cell Phone Hookup

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ventoso Motor Products

2003 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,128 KM
$4,595 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 95,551 KM
$14,777 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V EX
 181,600 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-242-XXXX

(click to show)

519-242-6485

Send A Message