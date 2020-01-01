2003 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

362 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
If you always wanted a new Mercedes but just couldn’t spend that kind of money, come check out this beauty. This car may be a 2003 but it is in brand new condition. This car has blue tooth and heated seats as well. With only 79000 kms it has a lot of life left. Come take this car for a drive and you will be glad you did. Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Ventoso Motor Products
