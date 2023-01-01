Menu
2004 Chrysler Sebring

154,916 KM

Details

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2004 Chrysler Sebring

2004 Chrysler Sebring

LX

2004 Chrysler Sebring

LX

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

154,916KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10486812
  • VIN: 1C3EL45R34N372697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a nice low km convertible Sebring in great shape inside and out. This car runs and drives great and is offered certified ready for the road. Equipped with power locks and windows and power roof as well as steering wheel controls. If you'd like to treat yourself to a fun summer car, nows the time to buy it cheap as the price goes up in the spring. Come have a look and see if you can take it home and enjoy the sunny fall days we have left yet this year. 
Car is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes  and licensing are extra
Ventoso Motor Products335 Dundas St N Cambridge519-242-6485

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

