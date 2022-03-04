Menu
2004 Ford Ranger

349,851 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ventoso Motor Products

519-242-6485

2004 Ford Ranger

2004 Ford Ranger

XL

2004 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

519-242-6485

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

349,851KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8458107
  VIN: 1FTYR44U24PA11592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 349,851 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ranger has a bunch of life left in it. This truck has been well maintained by its previous owner and runs and drives great. If you're looking for an every day driver or just a truck to use for occasional yard maintenance or do small Reno's this truck will do the job. Come check it out for yourself. Great little truck and cheap too 

Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.

Registered dealer


 


Registered dealer


 


Ventoso Motor Products


 


335 Dundas St. N Cambridge


 


519-242-6485


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer

Back to Top

Ventoso Motor Products

Ventoso Motor Products

335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2

