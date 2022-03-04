$4,495+ tax & licensing
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
Ventoso Motor Products
519-242-6485
2004 Ford Ranger
XL
Location
335 Dundas St N, Cambridge, ON N1R 5R2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
349,851KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8458107
- VIN: 1FTYR44U24PA11592
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 349,851 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle is priced certified and ready for the road. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Registered dealer
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
