Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Honda Civic

197,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
2004 Honda Civic

2004 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,595

+ taxes & licensing

197,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6005178
  • VIN: 2HGES168X4H920059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 HONDA CIVIC SI - 4 DOOR

197000KM

***ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT***

1.7L SOHC VTEC ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

POWER WINDOWS

POWER LOCKS

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER SUNROOF

CRUISE

A/C

 

$4595 CERTIFIED + TAX

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eagle Auto Sales

2003 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 244,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Dakota Sp...
 181,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2013 Honda Accord EX...
 131,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

Call Dealer

519-998-XXXX

(click to show)

519-998-3156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory