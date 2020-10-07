+ taxes & licensing
519-998-3156
165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2004 HONDA CIVIC SI - 4 DOOR
197000KM
***ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT***
1.7L SOHC VTEC ENGINE
AUTOMATIC
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER SUNROOF
CRUISE
A/C
$4595 CERTIFIED + TAX
EAGLE AUTO SALES
WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA
***VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY***
