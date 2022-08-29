2004 Hyundai Sonata

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 3 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083386

9083386 Stock #: 223

223 VIN: KMHWF25H24A069559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 56,331 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.