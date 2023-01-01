$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Eagle Auto Mall
519-650-0326
2004 Pontiac Montana
1SA
Location
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3
182,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10140249
- VIN: 1GMDU03E34D207389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 182,700 KM
Vehicle Description
* AS IS SALE * Montana * 6 Passenger * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * CD / AM/FM * 12V DC Outlet * Cloth Seats *
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3