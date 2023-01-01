Menu
2004 Pontiac Montana

182,700 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

1SA

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

182,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140249
  • VIN: 1GMDU03E34D207389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 182,700 KM

Vehicle Description

* AS IS SALE * Montana * 6 Passenger * Power Locks * Power Windows * Keyless Entry * CD / AM/FM * 12V DC Outlet * Cloth Seats *

