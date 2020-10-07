Menu
2004 Toyota Echo

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Eagle Auto Sales

519-998-3156

CE

Location

Eagle Auto Sales

165 Turnbull Ct, Cambridge, ON N1T 1C6

519-998-3156

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6041430
  • VIN: JTDJT123940063631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2004 TOYOTA ECHO CE - AUTOMATIC

116000KM....LOW KMS!!!

*** CLEAN CARFAX, NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS***

1.5L VVTI ENGINE

AUTOMATIC

A/C

 

$3995 CERTIFIED + TAX

 

EAGLE AUTO SALES

519-998-3156

WWW.EAGLEAUTOSALES.CA

 

VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT, PLEASE CALL AHEAD TO CHECK AVAILABILITY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Manual Steering

