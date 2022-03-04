Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Volvo XC70

400,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

Contact Seller
2004 Volvo XC70

2004 Volvo XC70

CROSS COUNTRY

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Volvo XC70

CROSS COUNTRY

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

Contact Seller

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

400,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8513657
  • Stock #: 835
  • VIN: YV1SZ59H741159936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Mileage 400,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE AS-IS.

PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service

2004 Volvo XC70 CROS...
 400,000 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Pass...
 101,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 102,000 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

Call Dealer

519-621-XXXX

(click to show)

519-621-7711

Alternate Numbers
1-877-621-7117
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory