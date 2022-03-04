2004 Volvo XC70

$2,000 + taxes & licensing 4 0 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8513657

8513657 Stock #: 835

835 VIN: YV1SZ59H741159936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Mileage 400,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Memory Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.