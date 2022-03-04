$2,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
519-621-7711
2004 Volvo XC70
2004 Volvo XC70
CROSS COUNTRY
Location
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8
519-621-7711
$2,000
+ taxes & licensing
400,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8513657
- Stock #: 835
- VIN: YV1SZ59H741159936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Mileage 400,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE AS-IS.
PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
CD Player
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Werner's Auto Sales & Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Werner's Auto Sales & Service
78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8