2005 Audi A6

223,000 KM

Details

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

519-621-7711

2005 Audi A6

2005 Audi A6

3.1L

2005 Audi A6

3.1L

Location

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

519-621-7711

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

223,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9275260
  • Stock #: 912
  • VIN: WAUDG74F55N089706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 912
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SELLING IN AS-IS CONDITION. YOU SAFETY, YOU SAVE! PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
CD Player
CD Changer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

Werner's Auto Sales & Service

78 Shade St., Cambridge, ON N1R 4J8

