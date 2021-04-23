Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Buick Allure

127,010 KM

Details Description Features

$3,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

Redline Auto Sales

226-473-1123

Contact Seller
2005 Buick Allure

2005 Buick Allure

CXL

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Buick Allure

CXL

Location

Redline Auto Sales

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

226-473-1123

  1. 7019207
  2. 7019207
Contact Seller
Sale

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

127,010KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7019207
  • Stock #: 21T796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 21T796
  • Mileage 127,010 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redline Auto Sales

2012 RAM Cargo Van C...
 250,000 KM
$7,800 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 328 d WE AP...
 306,000 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Prius c ...
 131,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales

Redline Auto Sales Cambridge

630 Hespeler Rd, Cambridge, ON N1R 6J8

Call Dealer

226-473-XXXX

(click to show)

226-473-1123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory