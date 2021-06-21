Menu
2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

192,408 KM

Details Description Features

$2,599

+ tax & licensing
$2,599

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

2005 Chevrolet Cobalt

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

$2,599

+ taxes & licensing

192,408KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7375085
  Stock #: 148
  VIN: 1G1AK52F657519476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,408 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 192408 KMS and the asking price is $2599 + Licensing Fee + HST

Car advantages:

5 passenger, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Steering, Tilt Wheel, Traction Control and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·         Engine: 2.2 L 4 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·         Interior Colour: Grey

·         Exterior Colour: Blue

·         Front Wheel Drive

·         Automatic Transmission

Lubrico warranty available up to 2 years 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

