2005 Ford F-150

288,826 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Roxy Auto Inc

519-267-9444

2005 Ford F-150

2005 Ford F-150

XL

2005 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

519-267-9444

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

288,826KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8545916
  • Stock #: 187
  • VIN: 1FTRX14W95FA82841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 288,826 KM

Vehicle Description

It has 288862 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST SOLD AS IS

Car advantages:

5 passenger, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, and Warranty Book.

Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car 

·        Engine: 4.6 L 8 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel

·        Interior Colour: Grey

·        Exterior Colour: Black

·        4x4 Drive

·        Automatic Transmission

Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost 

CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.

Come visit us at: 

130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1

Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm

Give us a call: 519-267-9444

Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Conventional Spare Tire

Email Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

Roxy Auto Inc

115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1

