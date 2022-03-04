$3,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-267-9444
2005 Ford F-150
XL
Location
Roxy Auto Inc
115 Christopher Drive, Unit 130, Cambridge, ON N1R 4S1
519-267-9444
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8545916
- Stock #: 187
- VIN: 1FTRX14W95FA82841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 288,826 KM
Vehicle Description
It has 288862 KMS and the asking price is $3999 + Licensing Fee + HST SOLD AS IS
Car advantages:
5 passenger, AM/FM/CD, Alloy Wheel, Cruise control, Fog lights, Hardtop, Cloth Seat, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Windows, and Warranty Book.
Come see us today at Roxy Auto Inc and relish in a test drive of your preferred car
· Engine: 4.6 L 8 Cylinder Gasoline Fuel
· Interior Colour: Grey
· Exterior Colour: Black
· 4x4 Drive
· Automatic Transmission
Warranty available up to 2 years for additional cost
CarProof/Fax is available in person, a copy will be given when the car is sold.
Come visit us at:
130-115 Christopher Dr Cambridge Ontario, N1R 4S1
Hours: Monday-Friday 10am-5pm Saturday 11 pm – 4 pm
Give us a call: 519-267-9444
Email us at: roxyauto@hotmail.com
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.