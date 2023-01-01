$CALL+ tax & licensing
2005 Ford F-450
Regular Cab 2WD DRW
277,463KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9851291
- VIN: 1FDXF46P45EC85980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 277,463 KM
Vehicle Description
* AS IS SALE * F-450 Super Duty Power Stroke Diesel * Dump Truck * 3 Passenger * Manual Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * Tow Mirrors * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector *
