2005 Ford F-450

277,463 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Eagle Auto Mall

519-650-0326

2005 Ford F-450

2005 Ford F-450

Regular Cab 2WD DRW

2005 Ford F-450

Regular Cab 2WD DRW

Location

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-0326

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

277,463KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9851291
  • VIN: 1FDXF46P45EC85980

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 277,463 KM

Vehicle Description

* AS IS SALE * F-450 Super Duty Power Stroke Diesel * Dump Truck * 3 Passenger * Manual Locks * Power Windows * AM/FM/CD/Aux/Bluetooth * 12V DC Outlet * Tow Mirrors * Trailer Receiver W/ Pin Connector *

Eagle Auto Mall

Eagle Auto Mall

408 Witmer St, Cambridge, ON N3H 0A3

519-650-XXXX

519-650-0326

